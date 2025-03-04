  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks inspiration with plans to transform modest front yard: 'It's cheap, it's simple'

There's a lot we can do to create lawns in keeping with our values.

by Demitri Fierro
There's a lot we can do to create lawns in keeping with our values.

Photo Credit: iStock

There's a lot of potential to match our lawns with our values. From decoration to soil health, many options are at our disposal (pun intended). As many who tend to their yards have discovered, landscaping with native plants offers quite a few benefits, both for biodiversity and financial savings.

On Reddit, one homeowner sparked inspiration with plans to transform their modest front yard into something of a natural wonder.

Posting to the subreddit r/evanston, they shared their interest with other lawn enthusiasts, looking for suggestions to cultivate a thriving, beautiful lawn for their modest-sized home. 

"Hi everyone, My spouse and I have been wanting to get rid of our front lawn in favor of something more beautiful, sustainable, and lower maintenance," shared the original poster.

There are multiple options to enhance one's lawn, creating something both beautiful and beneficial to the local community. In addition to native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all methods of promoting that natural space. This will also attract pollinators, such as birds and bees, to support the food we all consume. 

Designing this kind of front yard is a fantastic way to reconnect with nature while supporting wildlife and reducing maintenance. By choosing plants that are indigenous to your area, you create a space that needs less water and upkeep in comparison with the traditional lawn

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

For example, at Stoneleigh — a public garden in Philadelphia — native plants were used to maintain the elegance of a historic estate without the introduction of invasive species. Incorporating native species like Eastern redbud and box elder resulted in a stunning, lush landscape.

Specific challenges such as a sloped yard can also be addressed with native plants, as these can help with slope stabilization and prevent soil erosion. 

By choosing native plants for your front yard, you can add value to your surrounding community, supporting biodiversity locally while adding charm.

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Honestly, you could just compost your grass - it takes a couple of seasons, you need a bunch of cardboard and a bulk load of compost … It's cheap, it's simple, and it will allow you to ensure that your mini-prairie is self-seeding in the future," commented one Redditor eager to offer advice. 

"You just mow the grass as short as you possibly can; wet it thoroughly, spread cardboard sheets on top of it, wet them thoroughly, and cover them in an inch of compost." 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x