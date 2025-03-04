Homeowner sparks inspiration with plans to transform modest front yard: 'It's cheap, it's simple'

There's a lot we can do to create lawns in keeping with our values.

There's a lot of potential to match our lawns with our values. From decoration to soil health, many options are at our disposal (pun intended). As many who tend to their yards have discovered, landscaping with native plants offers quite a few benefits, both for biodiversity and financial savings.

On Reddit, one homeowner sparked inspiration with plans to transform their modest front yard into something of a natural wonder.

Posting to the subreddit r/evanston, they shared their interest with other lawn enthusiasts, looking for suggestions to cultivate a thriving, beautiful lawn for their modest-sized home.

"Hi everyone, My spouse and I have been wanting to get rid of our front lawn in favor of something more beautiful, sustainable, and lower maintenance," shared the original poster.

There are multiple options to enhance one's lawn, creating something both beautiful and beneficial to the local community. In addition to native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all methods of promoting that natural space. This will also attract pollinators, such as birds and bees, to support the food we all consume.

Designing this kind of front yard is a fantastic way to reconnect with nature while supporting wildlife and reducing maintenance. By choosing plants that are indigenous to your area, you create a space that needs less water and upkeep in comparison with the traditional lawn.

For example, at Stoneleigh — a public garden in Philadelphia — native plants were used to maintain the elegance of a historic estate without the introduction of invasive species. Incorporating native species like Eastern redbud and box elder resulted in a stunning, lush landscape.

Specific challenges such as a sloped yard can also be addressed with native plants, as these can help with slope stabilization and prevent soil erosion.

By choosing native plants for your front yard, you can add value to your surrounding community, supporting biodiversity locally while adding charm.

"Honestly, you could just compost your grass - it takes a couple of seasons, you need a bunch of cardboard and a bulk load of compost … It's cheap, it's simple, and it will allow you to ensure that your mini-prairie is self-seeding in the future," commented one Redditor eager to offer advice.

"You just mow the grass as short as you possibly can; wet it thoroughly, spread cardboard sheets on top of it, wet them thoroughly, and cover them in an inch of compost."

