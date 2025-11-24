Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of major landscaping project: 'Absolutely glorious'

"You have done an amazing job."

Photos of a lush, eco-friendly garden makeover have stunned hundreds of Reddit users, and it's easy to see why. Shared in the r/landscaping subreddit, the post shows a thriving green space that's a far cry from the plain, resource-hungry lawns most homeowners are used to.

The original poster, who owns a conservation landscaping company in southeastern Pennsylvania, shared before-and-after photos that revealed how their client's yard evolved over 2.5 years into a stunning oasis filled with an array of native plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The key ingredients behind the transformation?

There's a rain garden, which can filter out pollutants in runoff and support pollinators, as the Environmental Protection Agency noted. There's also a permeable walkway, which can reduce runoff, and a collection of native plants that have sprouted.

"Absolutely glorious! Well done!" one commenter remarked.

The results speak for themselves — and the growing movement toward low-impact lawn alternatives. ABC11 shared that more homeowners are rewilding their properties by opting for native plants to make them more eco-friendly.

Lawns across the U.S. cover 40 million acres, and when combined, the total area is as big as Colorado, the National Wildlife Federation reported. They use up around 9 billion gallons of water per day.

Native plant lawns aren't just good for the planet — they benefit homeowners, too.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, homeowners use up to 10 times more chemical pesticides on traditional lawns than farmers use on their crops per acre. These chemicals can enter waterways, be carried through the air, or be deposited in the soil.

By swapping monoculture grass for native plants, homeowners can reduce water use and chemical fertilizers. This saves money on lawn care while creating a habitat that attracts pollinators and local wildlife.

Native plant gardens and clover or buffalo grass lawns also require far less mowing, watering, and upkeep. And because native plants absorb and store harmful carbon pollution, they can help improve air quality.

"That is beautiful. You have done an amazing job of designing a garden that looks that well-established after just 2.5 years," a Reddit user wrote.

Another asked: "Love these natives! Is that Royal Catchfly or Cardinal Flower?"

"Yep, Lobelia cardinalis," the original poster replied.

