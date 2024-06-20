Homeowner shares before-and-after photos showcasing drastic landscaping transformation: 'Your yard looks like a place I would love to explore'

"Really happy with how much everything has grown in just a few months!"

A Reddit user in the r/NativePlantGardening community is inspiring web surfers to rethink their lawns.

The user, located in Los Angeles, recently shared stunning before-and-after photos of their lawn transformation, writing: "Solarized last year and started the actual work on this in Dec 2023. Plant install was mostly in January. Really happy with how much everything has grown in just a few months!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The 11 photos document the impressive rewilding of the user's front and back yards. What began as sparse, patchy grass has flourished into lush, biodiverse native plant gardens in a matter of months.

The user explained their process, noting they started by "solarizing" or covering the existing lawn to kill the grass at the end of last year. Most of the planting took place in January, and the photos show how quickly the native plants have grown since.

Replacing a traditional grass lawn with native plants offers numerous benefits for your wallet and the environment. Native plants are adapted to local conditions, requiring far less water, fertilizer, and maintenance than grass.

This means lower water bills, less time spent mowing, and no need for harmful pesticides. Even replacing just a portion of your lawn can lead to significant savings.

Native plant gardens also create crucial habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Pollinators are essential for food production, so supporting them with native plants helps protect our food supply. Plus, a yard buzzing with life is a joy to spend time in.

The Reddit community was quick to show appreciation for the user's lawn transformation.

One commenter wrote: "Your yard looks like a place I would love to explore. Nicely done!"

Another added: "Fantastic example of native plants flourishing in forbidding looking soil. :)"

"I love what you have accomplished," a third commenter chimed in, encapsulating the general reaction.

With a few simple changes, you too can have a lawn that looks incredible, saves you time and money, and supports a healthier environment. This Reddit user's stunning results may convince you that it's time to take the plunge.

