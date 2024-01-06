Homeowner shares clever yard addition to prevent lawn from flooding: ‘Honestly, it looks amazing’

“I hope mine can look this good this year!”

One gardener from New York went to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a community for those who are passionate about growing native plants, seeking advice for an interesting predicament in their backyard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Living in a predominantly wet area, their garden is situated near a sump pump which has created a rainforest habitat. The soil is constantly wet so the garden was smartly constructed with that in mind as opposed to fighting against it.

The gardener took to Reddit to seek advice on what to replace her blue flag iris with since they seemed to be overtaking the rest of the garden.

“Any suggestions would be much appreciated,” she posted.

Native landscaping, or natural lawns, is a gardening trend that seems to be spreading. From clover lawns and vegetable gardens to wildflowers to no lawns, the benefits of a more natural yard are becoming more and more apparent.

Clover and native plants help attract pollinators to your yard, which helps to increase their population size by providing a great new and natural food source. The more pollinators we have, the better for everyone.

Bees pollinate approximately 35% of food crops consumed by humans and 80% of all flowering plants. Human survival is dependent on bees.

Aside from helping out the bees, native yards are cheaper since they require less water, less fertilizer, and no pesticides to thrive.

Every year across the country, traditional lawns consume nearly three trillion gallons of water, 200 million gallons of gas, and 70 million pounds of pesticides, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Anything we can do to curb those numbers is extraordinary, which is why little changes can have such a huge impact.

“Honestly, it looks amazing,” a Redditor commented.

“As someone who tends one of my city’s rain gardens this looks fabulous! I hope mine can look this good this year!!” another said.

