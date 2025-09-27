Resident shares photos of thriving garden in unusual location: 'This is very creative'

Most of us have less than a green thumb — but what happens when external factors limit your ability to grow your plants? One Reddit user, u/blipsonascope, in the r/NativePlantGardening community on Reddit, has a unique approach to dealing with unwelcome elements.

u/blipsonascope's apartment roof is under near-constant construction, and the necessary safety scaffolding has blocked out all sunlight that fuels their small corner of plant paradise in the big city. Their solution is simple yet perfectly effective: grow lights to mimic the sun's rays.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I thought you all might be amused to see my grow light powered native garden," they commented in the description of the post. "I figured out a grow light solution that worked, and is the literal only bright spot under all the scaffolding."

Grow lights function by providing photons from electricity, whether that is from an outlet or solar panels, allowing plants to photosynthesize. If strategically placed, your plants may not need natural light to continue growing. u/blipsonascope is just one example of dedication to nature and providing a safe habitat for pollinators, even in the midst of renting in a large city.

Native plant gardens are a great way to be more environmentally conscious in your yard. Plants adapted to local weather patterns and soil conditions are much more likely to thrive than transplanted invasive species. In addition to having more resilient plants, native plants are well-suited for the local pollinators, enticing them to spend time in your small oasis.

Reddit users were impressed by the setup: "I love everything about this," one commenter said. Another user added, "This is so weird I'm obsessed."

Yet another commented: "This is very creative! I love that, much like a native plant, you found a way to flourish despite less than ideal circumstances."

