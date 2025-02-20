Gardener shares stunning photos after trying out new approach: 'Awesome work'

Some people just have a green thumb. Perhaps they have an intuitive knack for which plants like to grow together and how often to feed and water them. Or, maybe they speak plant and can simply ask. Either way, gardening just seems to come easier to them than most.

One such gardener on Reddit recently wowed their client with a gorgeous native plant garden. And it was one of the first they'd ever designed.

Posting on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the talented plant whisperer shared a photo of a yard they'd arranged with large rocks, wood mulch, and native plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"A kind lady reached out to me twice and asked for lots of blooms and said she likes rock gardens," they wrote. "It was one [of] the first native plant gardens I did."

Hopefully the gardener has gone on to install many more native plant gardens. Not only can they be stunning works of landscape art, but native plants are beneficial for the environment around them and are often the better choice for homeowners looking to beautify their yards.

Unlike exotic species, native plants are already adapted to the area where they're planted, so they generally require less water and maintenance than non-natives. Because of that, they save money both at the point of purchase and when it comes to landscaping.

Native plants can also provide crucial habitats for local pollinators. And without pollinators, our entire food system would be dangerously disrupted.

So making the decision to move to a native plant garden is beneficial for both you and the environment.

The commenters on the Reddit post loved the work.

"Awesome work, these are beautiful varieties," wrote one.

"That's probably the nicest [of its kind] I've ever seen!" said another.

