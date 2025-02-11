Landscaping expert reveals little-known tips to beautify desert-like yards: 'Prettier with less work and less water'

"Every Floridian needs to be watching this."

Sandy soil is notorious for its poor water retention, limited microbial activity, and low nutrient-retention capacity. It can also cause homeowners to spend extra time and money creating an attractive lawn.

Fortunately, there are low-effort, low-cost ways to make your sandy soil lawn look beautiful while conserving water.

The scoop

In a popular TikTok video, sustainable landscape designer Daryl (@yardfarmer.co) shared how to "keep your existing lawn and landscape greener and prettier with LESS WORK and LESS WATER."

Her first tip is not to mow your lawn too short, as this affects the root health of grass in sandy soil. Instead, she suggests raising the lawn mower setting by about three settings to allow the grass to grow taller and look greener with fewer brown patches.

Instead of watering once a day, she recommends watering just once a week but in three installments on each watering day. This strategy will help water actually absorb into sandy soil instead of immediately running off.

Biochar, which acts like a sponge for water and beneficial bacteria, is a product to purchase for a sandy soil lawn. It's important to aerate your lawn in spring and fall so the biochar can penetrate the holes and infiltrate the soil.

Daryl's final tip is to overseed your lawn with drought-tolerant varieties of grass, clover, and yarrow. The color of clover and yarrow doesn't change based on water levels, so your lawn will stay more beautiful year-round.

How it's working

As Daryl shares in her video, these tips "will make your existing grass be a lot more resilient, a lot more drought-tolerant, and a lot prettier and greener with a lot less water."

A drought-tolerant lawn means saving money and time on lawn chores and wasting fewer natural resources.

Whether you want to use your lawn to grow your own food or just as a hobby to boost your physical and mental health, natural lawns are the best choice. In addition to easier maintenance and less waste, you'll also support biodiversity and attract beneficial pollinators to your area with a natural lawn that isn't filled with toxic chemicals.

What people are saying

Daryl's TikTok followers appreciated these sandy soil tips and shared their feedback and questions in the comment section.

"Every Floridian needs to be watching this," one TikToker wrote.

Another TikToker commented: "I really would love to do what you do from where I am."

"I'm learning so much!" someone else shared.

