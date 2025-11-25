Gardener sparks envy with breathtaking before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'It's absolutely divine'

One gardener proudly showed off the before-and-after pictures of their revamped yard in Reddit's r/succulents.

According to the post caption, the OP started their garden project in June 2025 and posted the results only three months later.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first of the four photos posted displayed a patch of dirt with one lone plant sticking out. The other three photos showed the many vibrant plant species that now grace that space.

While many homeowners associations and other neighborhoods often emphasize maintaining monoculture lawns, doing so actually works against nature. Such lawns only consist of a single species of grass instead of the biodiversity of a natural ecosystem. That's where upgrading your yard to a native one, like the OP did, comes in handy.

Once you establish a native plant garden, you'll have resilient plants with deeper roots that use fewer resources like water. Conserving water can help you save money while helping the planet. You can save even more water by digging out a rain garden that solely relies on roof or ground runoff.

Native plants save time and energy since they need little to no mowing. Say goodbye to the noise and air pollution of traditional lawn equipment as nature takes its course. And if you still do need to mow, electric lawn tools can reduce both kinds of pollution.

The friendly visitors these plants invite provide free enrichment for your garden. You may have hummingbirds serenading you or butterflies fluttering around while they pollinate the garden, along with bees, wasps, and moths, and more.

Luckily, the conversion to native lawns has grown in popularity with more and more people posting their stunning results. One gardener stated that they ripped out their grass because "the birds and the bees would appreciate it." Another spent 1.5 years renovating their yard to create a "food and flower forest."

The 3-month result from the OP's work earned high marks in the comments.

"It's absolutely divine," one praised.

Another noted, "I am so friggin jealous. So beautiful. Dutch climate won't allow a garden like that, sadly lol."

