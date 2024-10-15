  • Home Home

Gardener shares photo of stunning 'guerrilla' rain garden along Brooklyn street: 'Started out as just a flat brown nothing'

"Lots of people really love it and it's always full of bees."

by Mandy Carr
"Lots of people really love it and it's always full of bees."

Photo Credit: Reddit

With stronger storms and flooding becoming more prevalent, finding a way to mitigate flooding is more crucial than ever. Rain gardens are a great way to combat this in cities, and they brighten up the street, too. 

Redditors were excited about one rain garden in New York that looked beautiful, livened up the gray city streets, and helped against flooding during a storm

"Lots of people really love it and it's always full of bees."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Lots of people really love it and it's always full of bees."
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Brooklyn resident posted an image of a rain garden in the r/GuerrillaGardening subreddit, showcasing green plants and yellow and orange flowers. The OP said the garden was two years old and was filled with "swamp rose, swamp milkweed, mountain mint, boneset, meadowsweet, hyssop, [and] marigolds." 

"Started out as just a flat brown nothing," they added, noting the image was of the "guerilla rain garden doing its job during Debby." 

The remnants of Hurricane Debby hit New York in August. 

This rain garden in Brooklyn isn't the only one in the city. According to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, it is actively creating these "to manage stormwater and improve water quality in local waterways." Green infrastructure like this improves street drainage. It also has other benefits, like purifying the air and helping streets feel cooler during warm weather. 

Watch now: NYC just expanded its curbside composting program

Rain gardens absorb the water into the soil instead of flooding the sidewalks and streets. These gardens use native plants with deep roots and loose soil so the water can easily absorb. Other perks of incorporating native plants into landscaping include lower maintenance costs, as they don't require mowing and need less water than all-grass lawns. 

In some areas, many city rain gardens are cared for by volunteers. You can take local action and help care for these gardens, too. 

Redditors shared their excitement for the rain garden in Brooklyn in the comments, with one highlighting how it has been a boon for pollinating insects.  

"That's amazing," one user said. "It needs a sign on that pole to educate people on how amazing it truly is."

"I walk my dog by this spot sometimes," another person wrote, "Lots of people really love it and it's always full of bees." 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x