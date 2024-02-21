Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos after grueling yard renovation: ‘I would love to sit out there’

“Really digging (no pun intended) the variety you have in your space.”

One home gardener recently shared before-and-after pics of their project that is 1.5 years in the making — and other members of the r/NoLawns subreddit were duly impressed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

“A couple of before and right now pics of our mission to turn this property into a food and flower forest. Love looking back at pics and seeing the progress. In New Zealand. Happy gardening,” the original poster wrote.

The photos show what was originally a plain, uniform grass lawn transformed into a space teeming with various flowers and plants.

By diversifying their outdoor space and introducing more native plants and flowers, this gardener didn’t just make their yard more visually interesting — they also made it more hospitable for pollinators and, therefore, better for the entire local ecosystem.

Rewilding your garden is a trend that is on the rise, and for good reason. Native plants require less water and maintenance than traditional grass lawns, saving gardeners money and time while also eliminating the need for toxic, polluting pesticides and herbicides.

In addition, studies have shown that getting outside and working in the garden can help to increase physical and mental health. One study found that people who participate in community gardening reported significantly higher levels of resilience and optimism. Another found a correlation between gardening and reduced stress and anxiety.

Another great thing to do in the garden is to grow your own food, which can also save you money while reducing your reliance on mass-produced, globally shipped produce, which is responsible for a lot of planet-overheating pollution.

Other members of the r/NoLawns subreddit were delighted at the progress of the New Zealand gardener’s rewilding project.

“​​This totally kicks a**. Really digging (no pun intended) the variety you have in your space,” one commenter wrote.

“I would love to sit out there on your deck. It looks so pretty!” wrote another.

