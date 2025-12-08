Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos following major lawn makeover: 'Never knew how fun it would be'

A fairly new home gardener from Western Australia posted photos of their front yard renovation in a gardening format on Reddit.

"Never knew how fun it would be!" they shared. "I thought it'd just be a big job around the house but I learnt a lot so it's become a hobby … and now I'm planning the backyard improvements."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos showed the original front yard that consisted primarily of monoculture grass, a lawn that is only a single species of grass. The original poster explained how the lawn was very difficult, expensive, and time-consuming to maintain, including using too much water.

They did a lot of planning and created a space with over 70 native plants, pathways, and pots, and they were proud to show off the results. They were excited about their new hobby and were looking forward to taking on more gardening projects.

Studies have shown that gardening is beneficial to physical and mental health, and when a space is transformed into a space where native plants can thrive, it can save homeowners time and money.

The low-maintenance option of rewilding a yard, or replacing non-native lawns and plants with native species, generally requires far fewer resources, such as water, and typically does not require chemical weed or pest control because the space becomes a balanced ecosystem.

Once natural, native gardens and lawns are established, they can thrive with less maintenance because they are acclimated to the climate and soil conditions. They attract pollinators, birds, and other creatures, creating mutually beneficial relationships between plants and wildlife by providing shelter and nutrients to local creatures.

Redditors who saw the photos were impressed with the results and praised the OP for their efforts.

"The yard looks nice," one commenter said.

"So much better!" said another. "I hope you see lots of wildlife enjoying your yard!"

One Redditor simply exclaimed, "That's great!"

