Homeowner shares stunning first-year yard progress photos after ripping out lawn: 'It was a lot of work for me, but worth it'

A California homeowner was persuaded by native-plant enthusiasts to rip out their grass lawn and plant native blooms instead — and the results were immediately gratifying.

The homeowner posted photos of the colorful wildflowers and abundant plants blooming in their yard with the caption, "First year as a California native gardener and I'm in love … I'm so happy to have been led down this path."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were ecstatic. "Amazing work and congrats on the beautiful garden!" one wrote.

"Congrats!" said another. "Mother nature and all its native local critters thank you!"





Most homeowners accept the green-grass lawn as the standard in landscaping, but they might be surprised to learn that there's nothing natural about it. "Lawns originated in Europe in the 16th century when French and English castles desired the land immediately surrounding their property to be free from trees so that soldiers could see if enemies were coming to attack," reported the Daily Californian.

Over time, the grass lawn became a status symbol, but it has never offered ecological benefits. In fact, according to Audubon, "the modern obsession with highly manicured "perfect" lawns alone has created a green, monoculture carpet across the country … [that] no longer supports functioning ecosystems."

Conversely, natural lawns are comprised of native plants, which are already adapted to thrive in the conditions in which they're planted and therefore use far less water than resource-guzzling grass. They also require substantially less maintenance, which gives the added perk of not polluting the air with diesel-powered lawn tools.

Native plants also provide habitats for local wildlife and pollinators. "It has been so exciting to see all the pollinators show up!" OP wrote. "We have more birds … I hope it inspires others to plant more natives or consider removing their lawns (that they never use) … It was a lot of work for me, but worth it."

In many areas, governments are even offering rebates to homeowners who make the switch. If you're starting out, the National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder can help identify native plants in your area. And as the gardeners on Reddit attest, it's a passion that just keeps on growing.

"As your garden grows, so too will your love of California's native plants," one person wrote. "I'm 15 years in and my love and appreciation is still growing."

