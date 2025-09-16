Homeowner distressed after HOA denies essential home upgrade: 'Can they do this?'

A Washington homeowner took to Reddit to share frustration after their homeowners association prohibited them from charging their electric vehicle on their property. According to their post, the HOA barred both plugging into a standard outlet, known as "trickle charging," as well as installing a proper EV charger.

"We own the unit and garage. … Can they do this?" They asked in the post.

Thankfully, another Redditor was up to date on the law and shared that, legally, the HOA is not allowed to restrict homeowners from installing EV chargers on their own properties.

Across the country, HOAs have come under fire for restricting homeowners from making eco-friendly upgrades to their homes. Some have been known to block solar panels, deny permission for water-saving native lawns, and even ban energy-efficient heat pumps. These decisions feel arbitrary, leaving residents stuck with higher costs and fewer options to make sustainable lifestyle changes.

While HOAs often argue they're protecting neighborhood aesthetics or property values, critics say these outdated restrictions do the opposite, driving up costs for homeowners while stalling progress toward cleaner and greener communities. In many cases, resistance to change also creates tension between HOA boards that cling to tradition and neighbors who want modern solutions.

For individuals, the impact can be big. Without the ability to charge at home, EV ownership becomes inconvenient and expensive. The environmental consequences add up, too. Prohibiting home charging undermines state and federal efforts to cut transportation pollution, while bans on solar power and native landscaping waste energy and water.

"Good luck dismantling that HOA," one commenter said.

Like the old adage says, though, if you can't beat them, join them. Some homeowners have successfully pushed their boards to modernize bylaws, showing that collective pressure from the community and open dialogue can bring HOA rules in line with eco-friendly, money-saving changes.

At the end of the day, giving homeowners the freedom to embrace being greener can help lower costs, protect local ecosystems, and lead the charge toward a healthier planet.

