Homeowner grapples with dilemma caused by HOA rules: 'Be the change for which you wish'

A member of the board of an HOA took to Reddit to present an interesting moral quandary they found themselves in.

They explained that their neighbor is violating a community ordinance, but the issue actually benefits the homeowner and the neighborhood, and the board member was reluctant to punish them for breaking the rules.

"My next door neighbor has a gorgeous garden on his deck," they began. "Unfortunately, it violates a number of rules in the [convenants, conditions and restrictions] — we're not supposed to cover our decks more than 30% with plants/patio garden beds, and not include anything above 4-foot tall."

They noted that the garden features a "removable pergola for vining plants to create shade," while the ground coverage is likely closer to 50%.

The original poster said that they didn't want the neighbor to be fined or forced to remove their garden. In fact, they wished they could have a similar garden, but they worried the board would never approve such a rule change.

HOAs can be a useful way for communities to maintain high standards of respect among neighbors, as well as to keep things aesthetically pleasing.

However, sometimes these associations can go too far with dated, archaic rules that prevent progress, and this is a prime example.

When these rules impede a homeowner's ability to make environmentally friendly changes to their living spaces, it can be extremely frustrating.

In this case, the homeowner wouldn't be able to utilize plants for natural shading and cooling, which can reduce nearby temperatures and make energy-intensive indoor air conditioning less necessary. This can reduce energy-related pollution and cut the homeowner's energy bills.

Moreover, these plants would provide a welcome addition of color to the neighborhood and offer a habitat and food source for pollinators, which are vital for healthy biodiversity and also contribute to the human food supply.

A plant-filled yard also encourages more gardening, which has been shown to improve mental and physical health.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident of HOAs impeding something good for the environment.

Another Redditor reported a fight among HOA members over the location of a planned community garden. One Redditor got around their HOA's ban on in-ground gardens by putting their beautiful vegetation in pots and planters.

There are many ways to handle problems with HOAs, but it's important to be aware of the rules and regulations and advocate for changes.

Talking to friends about climate issues is another good avenue. Communication between neighbors can prevent a simple misunderstanding from blowing up into something more.

Commenters on the original post encouraged the user not to rock the boat and let their neighbor have his beautiful garden.

"Be the change for which you wish," one said. "Rule restrictions can be board-changed. Advocate."

Another added a helpful suggestion to prevent the neighbor from getting in trouble: "At the end of the growing season, point out the rules to your neighbor so they don't repeat it next year."

