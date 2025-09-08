Resident celebrates win against HOA with sprawling garden: 'You are my hero'

"Your community is lucky to have you!"

A New Jersey resident planted a pollinator garden on an empty piece of ground across from the home they rent. Surprisingly, even the HOA approved, as long as they kept it tidy.

"You are my hero," one commenter said. "Wow."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

HOAs are notorious for making things difficult on homeowners who want to make eco-friendly changes to their properties, and growing a native garden or a natural lawn is top on the list.

These organizations often have strict rules about how yards must be precisely manicured and generally uniform throughout the neighborhood. Though native gardens are quite beautiful, they don't always fit the formula HOAs are looking for.

It can be difficult to challenge HOA bylaws, but it can be done successfully.

The original poster got lucky. They shared that they had maintained the garden for three years. The photos showed colorful pollinator-friendly flowers and lush green areas.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Native gardens play a critical role in supporting the balance of local ecosystems. Having evolved over thousands of years to thrive in their specific regions, native plants are adapted to the local weather and soil conditions, and they support a diverse array of wildlife.

Like the OP's pollinator garden, native gardens attract insects, birds, and other animals that help with pollination, allowing the plants to reproduce. In exchange, the animals utilize the plants as a source of food and shelter.

Native gardens also require fewer resources and maintenance, reducing the need for fertilizers, pesticides, and gas-powered gardening tools. Reducing the use of chemicals in the garden and minimizing air pollution are wins for both gardeners and the planet.

The Redditors who commented on the photos and story were amazed that the OP was able to come to an agreement with the HOA.

One commenter said, "Amazing the HOA is tolerating the garden. Seriously amazing!"

"Great stuff," said another. "Your community is lucky to have you!"

One Redditor said, "Looks great – how the hell did you manage to talk the HOA into this?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.