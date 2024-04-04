Parent concerned after being made aware of landscaping issue at child's school: '[It] is far more dangerous than dirt'

This situation highlights the consequences of prioritizing low-maintenance landscaping over the health of living plants.

A concerned Redditor recently turned to the r/arborists community for help identifying a problem with a citrus tree at their child's school in Los Angeles.

"Would love confirmation and recommended course of treatment (keeping in mind that this is at a preschool)," the Redditor said. "Thanks in advance!"

The post, which included a photo of the tree growing out of artificial turf, quickly garnered attention from green-thumbed commenters who warned the OP of the dangers of smothering trees in synthetic grass.

The original poster, who is new to the preschool's garden, along with the director, provided limited information about the tree's variety, planting details, and watering schedule. They also noted that the tree receives good midday sun despite being flanked by a wall to the south and a building to the north.

The image of the citrus tree, its skinny trunk emerging from a bay of astroturf, highlights the consequences of prioritizing low-maintenance landscaping over the health of living plants.

Artificial turf smothers not only the tree's roots but also the soil beneath, preventing the growth of beneficial microorganisms and inhibiting proper water absorption.

Moreover, synthetic grass can leach harmful chemicals into the ground, release microplastics into the environment, and create an inhospitable environment for pollinators and other wildlife. In the hot Los Angeles sun, astroturf can also reach scorching temperatures, further stressing the already struggling citrus tree.

Thankfully, if the Redditor chooses to remove the artificial turf, they have a wealth of native replacements to choose from.

Gardening with native plants and eco-friendly lawn alternatives yields a host of financial and environmental benefits. Replacing harmful artificial turf with native flora, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save money on maintenance costs, conserve water, and create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement can make a significant difference in the long run. By embracing sustainable landscaping practices, the preschool can not only save the citrus tree but also create a more vibrant, biodiverse outdoor space for children to enjoy.

Commenters on the Reddit post echoed these sentiments, with one user expressing, "I'm surprised it's still alive with that astroturf all around it."

Another cautioned, "Astroturf is far more dangerous than dirt. Nobody should be playing in astroturf."

By replacing the astroturf with a more natural, sustainable alternative, the Redditor can give the citrus tree — and the entire school — a chance to thrive.

