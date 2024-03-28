Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of gorgeous lawn transformation: 'From blank canvas to pollinator heaven'

Native plant lawns offer numerous benefits for your wallet and the planet.

Native lawns are becoming all the rage lately as people realize how much easier they are to maintain than traditional grass lawns — not to mention, they're also kinder to the planet.

One Redditor shared their major lawn upgrade in the r/gardening subreddit, uploading before-and-after photos to show the drastic transformation.

The first photo shows a blank turf lawn with several large trees providing shade in the background.

In the second photo, the yard looks much more vibrant and pollinator-friendly, with a handful of raised beds containing various plants. The yard seemed like a peaceful place to relax in nature before the upgrade, but adding plants makes it even more inviting.

The Redditor didn't mention what they'd planted, but what looks like tomato plants are growing in the first planter. Other plants have gorgeous yellow, white, and purple blooms, adding much-needed color to the yard.

Native plant lawns offer numerous benefits for your wallet and the planet. Since they don't require as much water, fertilizer, and weed control as grass lawns, you'll save big bucks on water bills and lawn maintenance.

Cutting down on pesticides, herbicides, and water also reduces the chemicals in runoff that eventually enter waterways, a double win for you and Mother Earth.

Pollinators like bees and butterflies will also flock to your lawn since they naturally seek out places with a lot of biodiversity. These adorable backyard visitors support healthy ecosystems because they help plants reproduce, which benefits humans since one out of every three bites of food we eat only exists because of animal pollinators, according to the USDA.

If you don't have time to plant an entire native lawn, you can reap the benefits by replacing even part of your lawn with low-maintenance, drought-resistant options like xeriscaping or clover.

Gardeners were floored by the lawn upgrade, with one writing, "F****** right on! Gorgeous transformation!"

"Oh hell yeah, from blank canvas to pollinator heaven! What is the current strategy for keeping grass low between beds?" another commented.

"It's been raining here a lot lately so it's actually become pretty muddy - but I usually put boards down which flattens the grass, and from constantly walking through it seems to stay low," the OP replied, adding that they used a trimmer around the edges to control weeds.

