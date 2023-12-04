Tenant finds way to trick landlord with clever lawn alternative: ‘It’s very hardy’

“If it’s cut too soon you won’t get the next generation.”

Americans are obsessed with lawns. We seed them, water them, cut them, and then patiently watch them grow so that we can do it all over again.

But one Reddit user posted in r/GuerillaGardening to inquire how they could secretly replace their landlord’s lawn with … clover. Users started giving advice on how they could do it, with one user commenting, “overseed is the way that I would go” and another user suggested “oversow and mow grass until clover overtakes it.”

They could also take a note from The Cool Down’s very own Cole Patterson, who participated in No Mow May and helped the wildlife habitat in his yard flourish.

The allure of the American lawn is strong. According to LoveYourLandscape.org, “81 percent of all Americans have a lawn, and a vast majority — 79 percent — say that a lawn is an important feature when renting or buying a home.” This love of grass runs deep in most Americans, but is it time we give up the green carpet surrounding our homes and find an alternative for the betterment of the world?

Replacing lawns with clovers and other pollinator-friendly plants can significantly benefit the environment by fostering biodiversity. These alternatives provide essential habitats and food sources for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, aiding in their conservation and ensuring the reproduction of numerous plant species.

Additionally, these plants typically require less water and fewer chemical inputs than traditional lawns, reducing water consumption and harmful pesticide usage, contributing to a more sustainable ecosystem. It’s also a cheaper alternative than spending your entire Sunday perfecting those mowing patterns.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Reddit users were eager to help, with one user adding, “clover is wonderful but only self propagates by generating more seeds. If it’s cut too soon you won’t get the next generation. Consider micro clover which may self propagate with smaller plants. Clover will grow anywhere! It’s very hardy!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.