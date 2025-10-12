Homeowner shares video of concerning issue left behind by previous owners: 'I removed everything and am left with this'

A Redditor made a big decision about a mature tree, and they looked to the community at r/landscaping for advice.

"Previous homeowners had a raised bed around this tree complete with landscaping felt and river rocks," the original poster wrote alongside a picture of the tree. "It was looking neglected, so I removed everything and am left with this. How can I make this tree visually appealing without damaging the roots? A tree bench? Re-border it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This situation highlighted a couple of poor landscaping practices. For one, rocks act as conduits for heat, which can damage tree roots and soil. Secondly, landscaping fabric is notoriously inefficient at stopping weeds and introduces microplastics to your soil. With these two physical barriers, the roots were restricted in their nutrient transfer.

A raised bed around a tree is also known as a "mulch volcano," which covers the root flare. This part of a tree is vital for oxygen exchange. If it is covered up, the roots grow into the pile and gradually encircle the trunk. This creates a girdling effect, which can strangle the tree and kill it.

Maintaining tree health is an important responsibility, and it comes with lots of benefits. Thanks to deep root systems, trees help mitigate flooding and stop erosion. The shade and transpiration provided by trees combats urban heat island effects. Mature trees also improve local air quality and sequester carbon. Best of all, they're the centerpieces of wild yards that help support biodiversity.

Most users told the original poster to seek a professional's opinion.

"I would bring out a certified arborist to take a look at the tree and especially its roots as it may have girdling roots that need to be cut," the top-voted reply stated. "They can also advise you on what you can do that would be healthiest for the tree. People here can give you some solid general advice but can't replace a trained expert physically inspecting your entire tree."

"Even without your recent work there, it would be worthwhile to have an arborist evaluate that tree for you," another commenter said.

