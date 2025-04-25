Homeowner sparks debate with photo of frustrating situation in backyard: 'A lie'

A Reddit user had had enough of a weed that kept popping up in their garden. They tried to prevent the weed from growing by using landscaping fabric and a weed control product, which led to quite a debate and conversation in the comment section.

They posted photos showing a weed in their garden pushing through landscaping fabric and in another part of their yard growing freely.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, one person identified the weed as nutsedge. While the initial post was meant to be a call for help to get rid of it and keep it from growing back, it sparked debate about the effectiveness of landscaping fabric.

"Landscaping fabric is a lie perpetuated by landscaping fabric manufacturers and landscapers who charge you to put it down," one commenter said. This raised an important point on the purpose, use, and impact of landscaping fabric.

In general, landscaping fabric should be avoided for those looking to maintain a healthy and flourishing yard. Not only does landscaping fabric not actually work, which wastes the resources needed to create it, but it is also not good for soil or plant health.

While many strive to reduce their environmental impact and work to support Earth — including through cultivating native plants in home gardens — landscaping fabric is a product to be wary of.

Back to the concern at hand with the Reddit post: How do you deal with weeds sustainably?

One commenter shared several tips on how to handle weeds, such as by removing the root ball, and they left a positive message: "Weeds and bugs are normal and beneficial, just learn to garden with nature instead of against it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.