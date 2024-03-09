Homeowner sparks debate after sharing photo of 'professional' landscaping job: 'Looks like plastic'

Frustrations ranged from the quality, installation, and look of the grass to the entire concept of the product in general.

When pictures of a $12K synthetic turf lawn job were posted on the r/landscaping subreddit for opinions, no love was lost between the landscaping community and their thoughts on fake lawns.

The post stated that the installation "was done by a 'professional' company" and then asked a simple question about how the landscaping job looked on a scale from 1-10, which turned into a tirade against it.

It's safe to say that nobody involved with this post was happy. Frustrations ranged from the quality, installation, and look of the grass to the entire concept of the product in general.

Uniform, green grass was, at one point, a part of the American dream, along with a family, a dog, and a white picket fence.

Artificial lawns became popular with the selling point that they were low-maintenance while staying bright green all year round, no matter the season. Beyond aesthetics, some people opt for artificial turf to keep up with water restrictions or maintain landlord-tenant agreements.

However, artificial turf, for all of its supposed advantages, has a long list of negatives. It's also more expensive than real grass and a giant bummer for the environment.

Turf is made from plastic that is petroleum-based — a dirty energy source that contributes to the planet's overheating. That plastic then deteriorates into microplastics and other toxic chemicals, causing further damage to humans, animals, and the surrounding biosphere.

These artificial lawns surprisingly also still require watering to help keep cool and remove any odors caused by pets. Synthetic turf can burn your skin on hot summer days, the Guardian explained, and it has drawbacks that can lower property values by up to 5%.

A great alternative is implementing a native lawn that supports local pollinators and wildlife by replacing manicured grass lawns with indigenous plants and flowers.

Creatures like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds are all pollinators that help maintain the health and reproductivity of plants — including those we consume.

From clover lawns and vegetable gardens to wildflowers and meadows, these no-lawn yards help homeowners save money and minimize exposure to harmful chemicals since they require less water, less fertilizer, and zero pesticides to thrive.

The post ignited a firestorm of negativity in the comment section.

"Looks like plastic," one Redditor wrote bluntly.

"The bees, butterflies, and birds give it a big fat ZERO," another commented, which received over 100 likes.

"0/10," a third commenter rated the yard.

