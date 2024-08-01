Tenant frustrated after discovering inflated electric bill from shared space: 'They should immediately send someone out'

"I wouldn't even be surprised if I'm powering part of his apartment."

Renting can be a great way to save money if you aren't looking to buy a home immediately, but not if you wind up paying more than you bargained for.

One tenant took to Reddit to reveal that their electricity bill was thousands of dollars higher after being charged for shared expenses with their landlord.

The Michigan renter explained they live in a home that is split into two units, with their landlord living in one of the apartments.

"We have a shared basement with laundry, storage, and a finished section," the tenant said, adding that their electricity bill has always been high. The renter explained their landlord's bill was significantly less despite using more lights and energy.

After a short investigation, the renter discovered that the electricity in the shared areas was running on their own circuit — and therefore was being billed directly to them even though the landlord regularly used the areas.

"I often see my landlord in the finished room in the basement watching TV and blasting a big space heater during winter, which I know are energy hogs," the renter wrote. "I wouldn't even be surprised if I'm powering part of his apartment."

On top of increasing the tenant's bill, the landlord appeared to be wasting tons of energy with no consequence.

The original poster isn't alone when it comes to problems with landlords.

Across the U.S., other renters have discovered their landlords neglecting rental issues or preventing them from adopting money-saving, eco-friendly changes to their apartments or homes. This has extended across failing to fix leaks or banning clotheslines to reduce energy and water use.

While dealing with these issues may be frustrating, renters can speak with their landlords or consult local laws to revise any existing rules and restrictions.

Other Reddit users recommended the renter take immediate action to lower their bill. One urged the tenant to call their utility company and explain the energy usage was coming from common spaces. "They should immediately send someone out to do an assessment," the user wrote.

Some also recommended looking into tenants' rights in Michigan to see what protections the state offers for overcharges.

"A link to tenants rights in your state," one wrote, sharing a link. "You may find what you need in there. You can also search free tenant or renters legal aide. You may find something."

