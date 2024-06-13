  • Home Home

Tenant raises concerns over landlords' restrictive housing rules: 'A lot of us now have little option'

by Jenna Reilly
"Just because something is in the contract, doesn't mean it's legally enforceable."

In the current economic climate, every dollar counts. Some renters are finding they need to battle with their landlords over outdated regulations just to save some cash.

One disgruntled renter took to Reddit to share their concerns in the r/CasualUK subreddit. The user wrote that they rented a flat in a building with rules against drying clothing outside.

Due to being low-income residents, and with the soaring cost of utilities, the original poster and their neighbors wanted to hang up drying lines in a small shared area of the property that isn't visible from the road.

The OP wrote: "We think [the landlords'] argument is purely one of aesthetics whereas ours is a practical consideration, environment conscious, and living within our means. Does anyone [know] where we stand?"

Unfortunately, this Redditor is not the only one experiencing this kind of issue. Money is tight right now for many, especially those who are on low incomes. The OP wrote additionally in a comment: "The simple fact is, a lot of us now have little option." 

Renters and homeowners alike have been forced to go up against their landlords and homeowners associations to make changes to their homes that would save them money. 

People have had issues over planting native gardens, hanging clotheslines, and installing solar panels. Even those with electric vehicles have had trouble getting permission to use EV chargers at their residences. All of these upgrades could save people money. And they would also be beneficial to the environment. 

Installing native plants reduces water consumption. Using solar panels and drying clothing outside both cut back on energy demands. EVs omit the need to use gas for transportation, which reduces air pollution. Many people are frustrated that they're being prevented from accessing these things due to regulations that should have been amended long ago, especially in the face of rising global temperatures.

If you're interested in learning more about changing bylaws with your landlord or HOA, check out TCD's HOA guide for more information.

Some Redditors responded with advice for the OP. One user said: "Just because something is in the contract doesn't mean it's legally enforceable." 

The OP responded by saying: "[The land owners] would look pretty twattish in the local paper with a load [of] poor families with sad faces."

Another user wrote: "I have the same problem."

