Renter dumbfounded by massive water bill resulting from landlord's neglect: 'This is your landlord's problem'

A frustrated renter in Pennsylvania turned to Reddit for advice after receiving a huge water bill as a result of their landlord's neglect.

According to the tenant, the bathtub faucet has been leaking for five of the nine months she has been living in the apartment. The leak started out small; however, it eventually began flowing so hard and constant that the renter was forced to shut off the water main for her apartment.

While this is the fourth time the renter has requested maintenance on the leak, her landlord has been unreachable.

Because of the leaks, the tenant's water bill increased from $150 to over $500. On top of costing the tenant hundreds of dollars each month, the leak is also wasting an unnecessary amount of water.

"The company will not compensate me at all for this time, or the previous leaks, even when my last water bill said I used 19,200 gallons of water," wrote the renter. "I live by myself and have a cat, I don't take long showers, etc. I find it hard to believe that I was the cause of the spike of that water bill."

Redditors were appalled by the landlord's inability to fix the leak and discussed potential solutions for the renter.

"The water bill belongs to the property, not the person renting," responded one user. "If you don't pay it'll eventually go to a lien on the property. This is your landlord's problem."

By leaving the leak broken, the landlord is not upholding their side of the lease and forcing the tenant to live in a potentially dangerous space. A leak of that amount is a major safety hazard, as it can result in a pipe burst and electrical fire.

Across the U.S., landlords have been caught neglecting rental issues and preventing tenants from adopting money-saving, eco-friendly changes. Both landlords and HOAs have made it difficult for renters to implement lifestyle updates, such as installing solar panels and hanging laundry on an outdoor clothesline.

While it can be challenging to navigate rental issues, tenants can work with their landlords to revise their established rules.

"19,200 gallons is not a minor leak. That's a flood," commented one Redditor. "It's the property owner's legally mandated duty to ensure the property is in habitable condition."

