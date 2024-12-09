Shopper elated after discovering professional kitchen equipment haul at local Goodwill: 'My white whale'

An elated thrifter posted a photo of a professional-grade mixer they scored for a major discount, to the delight of their wife.

A fortunate Redditor posted a picture of a thrifted KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer. They were ecstatic to tell fellow thrifters they bought this from Goodwill for the low, low price of $24.99. And lovingly shared that it, "Made my wife very happy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

This thrift store find is particularly exciting as this isn't just any stand mixer. It's not just any KitchenAid mixer either. It's from the Professional Series, which is the best of the best. Plus, the purchase came with all the standard attachments. This bundle usually costs much more — 95% more to be exact.

The model sells for $500 to $550 new. But even refurbished and pre-owned ones available online sell for $100 to $200. Bringing this home for roughly the cost of a hardcover book is quite the deal.









Thrift stores hold a wealth of hidden treasures. People find unique items, discounted luxury goods, and vintage treasures at thrift stores every day. You can even buy common necessities for a fraction of the price. From furniture to cookware to designer clothes, thrift stores help you save money while treating yourself.

But thrifting isn't just a treat for you; it's a favor to the planet. Thrifting items — like this magnificent mixer — give them a second life, keeping them out of landfills. This helps decrease the air, water, and soil pollution landfills create. Plus, buying secondhand and in-person cuts down on manufacturing and transportation pollution.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Commenters on this Reddit post were just as excited as the happy thrifter. One commenter called this their dream thrift store find, "My white whale!!! Amazing score!!!" Another praised the thrifter for their keen eye and kind heart, "That's a good gift and a good find."

One person dropped in with a comment that makes this thrifted item even more valuable. They said, "Super cool! That slate color was/is a special release for Crate & Barrel btw. Hope you get a lifetime of enjoyment and tasty bread!" And this high-end, professional-grade mixer probably will last a lifetime.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







