Homeowner shares candid feelings after receiving barrage of advice from home appliance aficionados: 'Took me a few years to find this out'

When doing any upgrade to your home, it can be nerve-racking. That's why this homeowner turned to Reddit to learn about induction stovetops.

The homeowner asked the r/inductoncooking subreddit, writing, "Any tips for new induction stove owners?"

The OP was so blown away by the responses that they edited the post, thanking people for their advice.

They added, "Got used to that and so far we are in love."

The homeowner replaced their gas stove with a Frigidaire Gallery stove. Induction stoves work more efficiently than gas stoves because they use magnetism to cook the food. They only heat the food and the pot(s), meaning stoves are cool to the touch. It also means they're safer for avoiding burns and are easier to clean because no baked-on food.

Additionally, they boil water 50% faster, cook more evenly, and have better temperature control.

You don't even need to replace your stove to reap the benefits. You can even get a plug-in induction stove.

One thing to note is that you need compatible cookware, such as stainless steel and cast iron. Most cookware will have a label on it if it's induction compatible.

One of the best reasons to switch to an induction stove is that it doesn't release toxic gases such as methane and benzene, as gas stoves do. According to the Guardian, gas stoves "can also emit carbon monoxide, particulate matter and even formaldehyde." These can cause health problems affecting the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

Luckily, because of the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up $840 of the cost of installing an induction stove with federal incentives.

If you are renting or can't afford a major upgrade at the moment, plug-in induction stoves are excellent options because they start at $50.

The fellow Redditors gave the homeowner great advice.

One advised them to get a silicone mat to prevent scratches. They said, "Took me a few years to find this out."

Another commented, "Start off at medium till you get used to the settings."

