Homeowner furious after being hit with unexpected charge by HOA: 'Feels like a racket'

One Reddit user expressed their outrage after their HOA-controlled condominium complex demanded a tub overflow drain plate–maintenance work that can be swiftly done on one's own.

"Could not opt out, hire my own plumber, or DIY," wrote the frustrated homeowner in the subreddit r/fuckHOA. "Nearly $200 for a $5 part and 15 minutes of labor."

The homeowner shared a photo showing the hefty cost that the HOA demanded for their consent.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What could have cost the homeowner a total of $5 if the maintenance had been DIY'd instead cost a shocking $200. The homeowner further clarified in a comment that "it was not disclosed up front that [the service] would incur any charge" and that they "were hit with this extra charge nearly four months after the service was completed."

The outrageous demand from the HOA equally stumped Reddit users.

"How is DIY prohibited?" Asked one.

Another bluntly speculated, "Look into the contractor and figure out which board member he's buddies with."

Outpourings of narratives illustrating substantial costs inflicted on homeowners by their HOAs have become common. From banning solar panels, which can save homeowners thousands in energy bills, to demanding that a homeowner get rid of their natural lawn, HOA rules are barring homeowners from accessing crucial money-saving benefits.

Homeowners feel disempowered by their HOAs to make changes to their homes that not only cut their costs, but also can create a safer, healthier community for all. Instances of HOAs banning electric vehicle chargers and cutting down trees have made this clear.

To gain back a sense of autonomy within HOAs, many communities have challenged their bylaws to demand change. Some have even gone on to change state laws, like protecting native plants from HOA demands.

Anyone can make these changes. Communicating with your HOA through attending meetings and sifting through the bylaws can help restore a sense of community empowerment to where you live.

