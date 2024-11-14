Homeowner devastated after HOA clears their newly planted trees on neglected common land: 'They pulled them all out'

"I pulled out the thorns and dead trees and planted 15 fruit trees and bushes."

Planting trees is a fantastic way to support a healthier community and planet. Yet, even with the best intentions, it's important to be mindful about where you are and aren't allowed to plant them.

One homeowner found this out the hard way when she planted trees in a common area of her HOA community, only to find them ripped out shortly after.

In a Reddit post to r/midlyinfuriating — otherwise known as r/mildlyinfuriating's misspelled cousin — the homeowner shared a story about an area of her community that was never landscaped. Left unmaintained, it became overgrown and unsightly over the next decade.

"I pulled out the thorns and dead trees and planted 15 fruit trees and bushes and a Japanese maple in there last fall," she wrote. "But when they found out about it, they pulled them all out and cleared the land … after 10 years."

One Reddit user commented on the post, "If this was on your property, it might be time to gear up to go after the HOA big time. If not, you're probably SOL."

That commenter made a valid point because the original poster later revealed that she did not have rights to that land.

Cutting or removing trees from private property that you do not own can result in hefty fines and lawsuits. Many HOAs have specific rules about altering community property in common areas and impose penalties for residents who violate them.

On your property, you may plant trees and share the benefits of lowering air pollution levels for your family and neighbors. Trees provide a lot of value in communities — in fact, billions of dollars worth of benefits each year.

However, living in an HOA comes with a unique set of challenges and rules to follow.

Our HOA guide is a helpful starting point if you wish to work with your HOA to change the rules and come up with mutually agreeable and sustainable solutions.

"Plant stuff on your property," another Redditor commented on the post. "If it was planted on your property, sue them. If it wasn't, don't go around planting random trees."

