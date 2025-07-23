Homeowner shocked after company hired by HOA makes devastating mistake: 'I am absolutely fuming'

A post to r/gardening has reminded Redditors of the hazards that can come from Homeowners Associations.

"I am absolutely fuming other than having all my plants killed. I was growing from seed now my soil is ruined," wrote the stunned homeowner. "Has anyone had this happen to them, is there anything I can do?"

Herbicide, a type of pesticide, is used to kill unwanted plants in one's yard. While these are ideally focused on weeds, herbicides can harm wanted plants that benefit one's ecosystem. Meanwhile, such weed killers can cost a hefty price at gardening stores, all the more reason to establish a native garden.

The original also revealed the difficulties that come with living within an HOA. These organizations ideally create a safe and supportive living environment; however, they can overstep, leaving your home susceptible to policies that are intrusive to their well-being.

This homeowner showcased this phenomenon, as their plants were affected by their HOA's policies, which were not disclosed by the OP.

If HOAs are bearing considerable damage to one's yard, there are still solutions. Checking the bylaws of your HOA is a start.

Furthermore, voting on or creating new laws can help both yourself and future tenants welcome a sustainable and safer home moving forward. There could also be solutions that are a compromise between you and your HOA that can be uncovered through simple discussion.

Commenters proved that the wrongdoings of the HOA can be a legal issue if the HOA is uncooperative.

"You do have damage, send a bill to the HOA. If they don't pay, you may need to litigate," wrote one Redditor.

Another explained, "The best you can do is recieve financial compensation. Submit a bill to HOA."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.