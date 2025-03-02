Distressed homeowner searches for answers after HOA demands expensive solar renovation: 'I'm not sure how to proceed'

"I've never heard of a solar company tracking down and handling the HOA requirements."

One Redditor found themselves in quite a pickle after realizing that their home's recently installed solar energy system did not receive the green light from the neighborhood homeowners association, which is now requesting an adjustment in equipment placement. This modification would cost an additional $1,500-$2,000 to complete.

Perplexed about their options, the Californian homeowner asked the r/Solar subreddit for advice.

"I was under the impression that my installer had gone through the architecture review and received approval from my HOA for the installation, they did not. Now the HOA is not happy," the original poster shared. "The HOA is not against the Solar panels, but wants me to relocate an inverter panel located on an exterior wall to an interior wall. … I'm not sure how to proceed."

HOAs have been known to enforce rules surrounding the property's physical aesthetic, such as prohibiting backyard compost bins, removing healthy trees from properties, and even policing vegetable gardening on homeowners' properties.

HOAs across the country have routinely meddled in homeowner affairs that could save homeowners money (e.g., growing your own food or installing native plant lawns) and promote more environmentally friendly lifestyles (e.g., installing solar).

Solar is one of the best ways for homeowners to save money on energy costs as solar energy is abundant and renewable. Making the switch reduces global dependence on dirty energy sources that produce planet-warming gases. Free tools like EnergySage can help you estimate the cost of your solar project and get you the best price for the job.

With regards to solar, California legislation protects homeowners from HOA tyranny.

The state's Solar Rights Act prohibits homeowners associations from blocking residents from installing solar. The legislation also imposes restrictions on HOAs from unduly burdening homeowners with additional solar energy system costs that add up to over $1,000 or imposing restrictions that will limit the system's efficiency by 10%.

According to Canary Media, California has been a leading state in both utility and small-scale solar. The state encourages the switch to clean energy to reach its clean energy target goals — generating 90% of energy from clean energy by 2035 and 100% by 2045, according to an Environment California news release.

HOAs in California cannot block solar installation but they should be involved before, during, and after the solar installation process — which the OP had neglected. Read The Cool Down's HOA Guide on working with your HOA to modify your bylaws.

"I've never heard of a solar company tracking down and handling the HOA requirements," one user commented, suggesting that the process fell on the homeowner.

"Maybe there's a compromise where you paint the boxes to match the siding and plant something to block the view," another commenter suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.