Homeowner refuses HOA's demand to remove thriving plant in front yard: 'HOAs like this are a cancer'

"HOA told me it's dead and I need to remove it."

The local HOA of this homeowner threatened to remove their healthy tree because it was supposedly "dead."

Users on the r/arborists subreddit quickly reassured the homeowner that their tree was not only alive but thriving.

"Is this tree alive and can I do anything to help it? HOA told me it's dead and I need to remove it," the original poster said, with images of the branches and roots of their front yard tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, several users were quick to point out that the tree was not dead. This was mainly due to the several small but noticeable buds growing along the stems and branches, which indicated that the tree was still healthy enough to produce leaves.

"To take a picture of something like buds, you should put your hand behind it so that the camera autofocuses on the right plane," one user suggested when offering advice on how to show the HOA that trees like this are still alive.

Others pointed out that HOAs are not experts on tree health and that what your local HOA says about your yard or plants should be taken with a grain of salt unless you are certain they know what they are talking about.

One user commented, "Did your HOA have an arborist verify that it's dead? Is someone on your HOA a certified arborist? If not, I'd ask your HOA for a letter from a certified arborist clearly stating that the tree is dead."

"They just don't like the look of the lichen on the trunk. HOAs like this are a cancer. Lichens are non-parasitic and can grow on healthy, stressed, or unhealthy trees," another commented.

Unfortunately, HOAs across the country often prevent homeowners from keeping their homes as they like them or making improvements for the sake of money, time, or curb appeal.

Knowing how to navigate your local HOA bylaws and request changes that allow you and your neighbors to continue improving their homes as you like is key to combating scenarios like these.

This guide can provide a full breakdown of how to understand HOA and community rules in your area.

The homeowners in the original post have since provided an update on their tree, thanking the subreddit for helping them keep it safe and letting it grow.

"I got a lot of great advice from my last post and sent the HOA a very detailed email with the advice posted and a bunch of pictures. They then gave me a 21 day extension on my deadline to remove it… so now 21 days later the tree looks beautiful," the user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.