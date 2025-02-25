Grateful homeowner sings praises after the Expedia of solar panels unlocks massive savings: 'No electricity bills at all'

"You don't know what you don't know."

Switching to solar can save homeowners a lot on energy bills, but getting started isn't always easy. An EnergySage YouTube video shares the story of Allen, a Massachusetts homeowner who wanted solar power but felt overwhelmed by all the options and details.

After using a simple tool to compare installation quotes, he found the right setup for his home and is now on track to cut his electricity bills to zero.

Like many homeowners, Allen wanted to rely more on solar energy and break free from rising utility costs. But figuring out how much solar power he'd need and choosing the right equipment was a lot to sort through.

That's when he turned to EnergySage, an online marketplace that helps homeowners compare solar installation offers. With the help of an unbiased Energy Advisor, he found the right installer at the most reasonable price, without going through any stress.

"Working with EnergySage was really helpful for me to understand all the data … and helped me compare the quotes I was getting," Allen shared in the YouTube video from EnergySage.

Going solar saved Allen a lot of money. By optimizing his energy usage and maximizing efficiency, he was able to cover his entire electricity bill.

"I made it through the year, produced almost exactly what I consumed, and now I think I'll be able to get through the next year with no electricity bills at all," he said.

His experience isn't unique, as the average U.S. homeowner saves between $20,000 and $96,000 over a solar system's lifetime, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Plus, homes with solar panels sell for 4.1% more on average, per Zillow.

Solar panels reduce carbon pollution by cutting reliance on dirty energy. Simple changes like upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, improving insulation, and installing solar can significantly reduce household pollution.

For those considering solar, now might be the best time to act. The Inflation Reduction Act currently offers a 30% tax credit on solar installations, but its future is uncertain. President Trump signed an executive order that pauses the disbursement of IRA funds while federal agencies review how they are allocated. Some tax credits may remain intact, but other funding could be at risk. While changes to the IRA would require congressional approval, taking advantage of incentives now could save homeowners thousands of dollars.

"You don't know what you don't know," Allen said, encouraging others to check out EnergySage's free comparison tools.

One user commented, "It's crazy that solar energy can be used in households."

While another asked, "Wondering if you offer home battery solutions to your customers to reduce installing more solar panels than necessary?" The EnergySage YouTube account responded, "Thanks! Yes, we do," and linked the user to their guide to home batteries.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes and find the right setup for your home. Solar is just one way to bring down energy costs and cut pollution. Upgrading insulation or switching to energy-efficient appliances can help, too. The right changes can make a big difference in terms of a happy budget and a happy planet.

