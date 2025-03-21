Homeowner outraged after overhearing HOA members talking about cutting their tree: 'Blood pressure spiked'

"It's definitely not the recommendation I want, but I sadly don't have any control here."

A renter dedicated to making well-informed decisions asked the r/arborists subreddit for advice on a disagreement with their HOA.

"HOA wants to remove 'dead' tree as part of landscape improvements but I rent my place so I have little say," the renter wrote at the start of their post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The renter then explained that there is a Western Hemlock tree looking "a bit rough" in their backyard. They found out that the HOA intended to cut the tree down, and their "blood pressure spiked" over the idea.

The HOA's decision came without consulting an arborist to assess the tree, which was this renter's main point of concern.

"I'm asking for advice on how to handle this situation because I have little power since I don't own the property here and yet care about this tree. I just want what's best for this tree."

Discussing property concerns with the HOA can be difficult. About 7.5 million Americans are under an HOA, so disagreements can ignite often. The OP, however, is open to dialogue, as they are seeking to do what is right.

One article on how to engage with an HOA explained, "Some issues can be sorted out just by explaining your position to a board member, especially if there isn't a specific rule against your request."

While this person does not own the property, it is still possible to discuss options with the HOA. There may be ways to compromise especially if the tree is still in good health.

Despite the renter's good faith, Redditors believe that the tree is dying and that it's time for it to come down. Some options can still come from this, like adding a natural garden to replace it or planting a new native tree.

"I really wouldn't waste my breath," wrote one certified arborist on Reddit. "It's not your tree and it is not in good health looking at the dead crown."

Instead of fighting against the arborist, the renter conceded, showcasing that healthy dialogue is necessary to maintain the best outcome for all when it comes to HOA disagreements. Dead trees could be unsafe for communities as they are at risk of disease, property damage, and safety concerns.

"It's definitely not the recommendation I want, but I understand–I sadly don't have any control here," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.