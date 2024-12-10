Homeowner fears the worst as they question concerning condition of their trees: 'Those trees are probably dead already'

If you are looking for advice about what to do with some seemingly invasive vines that are climbing up trees on your property, the r/Gardening subreddit is a great place to turn for advice. Unfortunately, that advice might be: Those trees are dead.

"Do I need to remove this climber from these trees, is it invasive?" one poster recently began their missive. "There is some sort of climbing weed growing up and potentially smothering the tree. Can anyone identify it and give me the best way to remove it? It doesn't seem to actually grow into the tree like ivy but climbs up the branches."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I hate to tell you this, but those trees are probably dead already," wrote a commenter. "I'd highly suggest getting a certified arborist to take a look at them, or get your local council to do so."

"I'd always remove a climber in trees you want to see healthy. At best they steal some nutrients and light, at worst they kill the tree straight out. There's virtually no positive," wrote another slightly less pessimistic commenter.

While no one was able to identify the specific type of vine that was covering the original poster's trees, the latter commenter is correct that becoming covered in vines is likely not going to result in a great outcome for any tree.

Such invasive plant species are also notoriously difficult to completely eradicate. If the homeowner here does decide to fight against these vines — if not to save the potentially already dead trees, then at least to stop it from spreading any further — they are likely in for quite a battle.

That's why, whenever you are planting something new or introducing a new plant to your yard, it's always worth it to do some research first to ensure that you are going with a native species that is already adapted to live in your ecosystem.

