  • Home Home

Homeowner fears the worst as they question concerning condition of their trees: 'Those trees are probably dead already'

"There's virtually no positive."

by Jeremiah Budin
"There's virtually no positive."

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you are looking for advice about what to do with some seemingly invasive vines that are climbing up trees on your property, the r/Gardening subreddit is a great place to turn for advice. Unfortunately, that advice might be: Those trees are dead.

"Do I need to remove this climber from these trees, is it invasive?" one poster recently began their missive. "There is some sort of climbing weed growing up and potentially smothering the tree. Can anyone identify it and give me the best way to remove it? It doesn't seem to actually grow into the tree like ivy but climbs up the branches."

"There's virtually no positive."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"There's virtually no positive."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I hate to tell you this, but those trees are probably dead already," wrote a commenter. "I'd highly suggest getting a certified arborist to take a look at them, or get your local council to do so."

"I'd always remove a climber in trees you want to see healthy. At best they steal some nutrients and light, at worst they kill the tree straight out. There's virtually no positive," wrote another slightly less pessimistic commenter.

While no one was able to identify the specific type of vine that was covering the original poster's trees, the latter commenter is correct that becoming covered in vines is likely not going to result in a great outcome for any tree.

Such invasive plant species are also notoriously difficult to completely eradicate. If the homeowner here does decide to fight against these vines — if not to save the potentially already dead trees, then at least to stop it from spreading any further — they are likely in for quite a battle.

Watch now: Did you know your sauce packets could help save the planet?

That's why, whenever you are planting something new or introducing a new plant to your yard, it's always worth it to do some research first to ensure that you are going with a native species that is already adapted to live in your ecosystem.

🗣️ Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

🔘 Absolutely 💯

🔘 It depends on the species 🤔

🔘 I don't know 🤷

🔘 No — leave nature alone 🙅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x