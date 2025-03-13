Renter shocked by landlord's unexpected actions on property: 'I know he saw that'

An unexpected move by a landlord has a Reddit renter suddenly questioning the safety of their garden.

As shared in the r/OrganicGardening subreddit, this poster planted sweet peas in their garden. Sometime afterward, a neighbor informed the poster that their landlord had sprayed the area "for rodents, ants, termites, roaches, etc."

"Now … they are ready to harvest," the Redditor wrote. "Am I insane to eat these?"

The threat of pesticides on foods that have been sprayed is real. Studies show that "forever chemicals" have been found in common food items — and that a simple wash isn't always enough to remove them. And although the long-term effects of these pesticides on our food aren't known, the chemicals within them have been linked to major health issues, including cancer.

Unfortunately, landlords can also be a threat to living a green lifestyle. Some discourage or ban their tenants from gardening, while others resist spending money on clean, efficient appliances.

Depending on the laws where you live, there may be actions you can take to ensure your housing is as eco-friendly as possible.

Homeowners associations, for example, are notorious for denying approval on projects such as native lawns and solar panel installation. Fortunately, help is available for how to navigate a difficult HOA.

In this Redditor's case, readers were equally sympathetic to their plight and upset with the landlord.

"What? I know he saw that garden!" one incredulous commenter wrote.

Most commenters said they would be wary of eating the peas without knowing exactly what and how much was sprayed. The biggest piece of advice was for the renter to have an honest conversation with the landlord, even if that may be uncomfortable.

"Definitely would not eat and have a conversation with your landlord for a courtesy heads-up to what he is spraying and why," another added.

