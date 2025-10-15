Homeowner fights back after HOA makes 'absurd' demand: 'I know my rights'

A California homeowner is pushing back on what they called an "absurd" citation from their homeowners association over a few brown patches in their lawn.

The Reddit user explained that the HOA gave them 30 days to fix the spots or face penalties, but instead of scrambling to comply, they calmly pointed to California state law.

The state has been under drought advisories for years, with nearly 40% of California in at least moderate drought earlier this year, and almost 12% experiencing extreme drought. That makes watering a lawn more than wasteful; it can even be illegal.

"Cute," the Redditor wrote. "What they don't know is that I know my rights … Translation? They can go pound sand … Those patches aren't 'ugly,' they're law-abiding, water-saving heroes."

This isn't the first time an HOA has clashed with eco-conscious homeowners. From blocking residents from installing rooftop solar panels to forbidding food gardens, HOAs across the U.S. have been accused of standing in the way of progress.

In one case, another homeowner shared they were fined for having no grass at all, even though the ground "never sees direct sunlight" thanks to shade from large trees.

These restrictions hurt more than curb appeal. Grass lawns demand heavy watering, frequent mowing, and chemical pesticides, while alternatives like native plant landscaping or edible gardens save money and require less upkeep. On top of that, native plants help create vital habitats for wildlife.

For those struggling with their own HOAs, there are luckily a few proven ways to combat these issues and change bylaws to become more eco-friendly.

As for this particular homeowner, commenters quickly came to their defense.

"Start drying all your clothes hanging them near the street. California is a 'right to dry' state and they can't stop you, but they can try in vain," one wrote half in jest.

Another shared: "Someone reported my 'overgrown' front yard. It's 100% established native plants and only requires water 3–4 times a year … I now have a 'wildlife habitat' sign … and I'm registered with the city's rewilding program."

