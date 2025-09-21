Frustrated homeowner furious after HOA board member turns simple renovation into yearslong debate: 'This seems absolutely ridiculous'

One homeowner in Hawai'i was frustrated over a multiyear delay in installing solar panels in their neighborhood, which was governed by a homeowners association.

According to the person's Reddit post, the problem wasn't the whole HOA board. Rather, there was one member standing in the way — and she already had solar panels.

"In 2023, we along with a few other homeowners had signed contracts for solar panels," the original poster said. "When it went up for discussion, one specific board member disagreed with the plans the company wrote up. … Because of her and so much back and forth, the company pulled out."

It's understandable that the original poster was so frustrated. While their solar panel installation was delayed by a single busybody, they were missing out on significant savings. Solar panels are the gold standard for reducing or eliminating your power bill, and they do it without generating heat-trapping air pollution.

According to the original poster, the same thing happened in 2024 with a different company. The board member even scheduled a walkthrough for the project — and then failed to show up.

"It's now 2025 and we are still waiting to get approved for panels by the board to lower our electric costs!" the original poster said. "Has anyone dealt with this before? We know there are laws and rights owners have for wanting panels, but this seems absolutely ridiculous to have to deal with this."

If you're facing obstruction from an HOA, one of your best options is to change the rules. HOA bylaws can be adjusted, and usually all you need is support from the community and to follow procedures.

