Homeowner dumbfounded by HOA's demand to remove a beloved garden feature: 'Stand your ground'

A Redditor turned to the internet for advice after their homeowners association told them to cut down their black cherry tree.

HOAs have been criticized for their restrictions and demands, which often prevent homeowners from making the most sustainable or cost-saving actions.

On the subreddit r/Home, a Reddit user explained that they had a mature black cherry tree growing in their garden, which had been there since before they moved in. Confoundingly, their HOA claimed that this tree was a "weed tree" and demanded that it be cut down.

According to their comments, the HOA asked for the cherry tree to be pruned within 30 days. After the homeowner obliged, pruning it within a mere two days, the HOA then told the Redditor it would have to be cut down completely.

Frustrated, the Redditor explained, "Their laws don't say we can't have a tree."

Some HOAs try to prevent homeowners from implementing basic environmentally conscious changes into their lifestyle. Some of the more baffling actions include forbidding the use of clotheslines, banning the installation of solar panels, and destroying gardens that homeowners have cultivated over multiple years.

Cutting down healthy trees should always be considered carefully. As well as bringing natural, beautiful greenery to the area, they also filter air and water to help communities become less polluted. Getting rid of them destroys the habitats of any animals or insects that live in the branches and has a negative impact on the biodiversity of the area.

Landscaping plans that benefit the environment, including rewilding, should be left up to the homeowner, but HOAs often stand in the way. Fortunately, even if you don't have full control of the property you live in, it is possible to work with your landlord or HOA to enact change.

One Redditor suggested, "You probably have a prohibited plants list that dictates which plants are unacceptable like weeds. Ask for specific bylaw citing that explains your tree needs to go."

Another encouraged the original poster by saying, "Just stand your ground."

