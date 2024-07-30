Tenant distraught after landlord destroys garden with no warning: 'I'm really disappointed and confused with the whole situation'

"This is an 80 year old man I have never had issues with until today."

A user took to Reddit to share their dismay at a situation that arose with their landlord.

The user described how they had returned home with their children to find both their garden beds destroyed. The tenant went on to say that their landlord had ripped out their plants, citing that they had not "weeded it properly and efficiently." The images shared showed the pulled-out plants strewn across the garden bed.

The family had been growing a range of produce in the garden beds and had been eating the lettuce and spinach they'd grown. The user also described how they were waiting to harvest tomatoes, squash, turnips, and carrots. "This is an 80 year old man I have never had issues with until today. I'm really disappointed and confused with the whole situation," the original poster stated.

Problems of this kind are unfortunately not uncommon. There are a growing number of reports of landlords and homeowners associations enforcing strict regulations that prevent their tenants from making small changes to their living spaces.

These issues are particularly prevalent when it comes to making eco-friendly changes such as planting a garden or using an electric vehicle. Growing your own produce is a great way to ensure you can put healthy food on the table while also saving money and reducing waste. It also helps support local ecosystems by providing habitat and food for pollinators and other wildlife, including bees, butterflies, and birds.

Tenants who want to make changes can negotiate bylaws with landlords and HOAs. These steps can help change overly restrictive rules that prevent tenants from making eco-friendly changes that enable them to save money and help the planet at the same time.

Taking this approach may help you avoid unfortunate situations such as the one described here. Several users flocked to the comment section to show their support, with one stating: "I'm sorry about your garden."

Another commented: "Hopefully you can replant."

