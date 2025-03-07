Homeowner receives helpful advice while considering water heater upgrade: '[It] would save you some money'

A recent convert shared that they were "very happy [they] made the move."

A number of Redditors had some resounding advice for a homeowner considering an upgrade from an electric tankless water heater to a heat pump-powered one: Go for it, and don't look back.

The homeowner asked for takes on the r/heatpumps subreddit, noting that their three-and-a-half-year-old model worked great but that they were concerned by the amp draw. They said it "could draw as much as 113amps on my 200 amp service."

For that reason, they were interested in a more efficient heat pump water heater, asking, "Is this a good move?"

A commenter chimed in: "If you have space for the tank, [it] would save you some money."

The original poster replied that they did have the space, and the commenter encouraged them to take the plunge, revealing that they hadn't "had any issue with running out of hot water with a few showers in a row."

Another user shared a similar positive experience with their heat pump water heater doing all the work, warming water for laundry, dishes and showers.

Heat pump water heaters can save households major money through increased efficiency that can clock in at two to three times higher than conventional units. This heat pump technology uses electricity to take hot air from your home and tap into it to heat the water instead of generating the heat itself.

Total savings can exceed thousands of dollars over the lifespan of the unit and can save homeowners hundreds of dollars a year.

There are also Inflation Reduction Act incentives that can lower the cost by $3,750 through $2,000 in tax credits and $1,750 in rebates.

It might be best to jump on those now, given President Donald Trump's recent actions aimed at such IRA measures — though it's worth noting that removing them legally would technically require an act of Congress.

While the incentives are still around, a smart heat pump water heater could save the original poster even more money. Cala, a leading producer, creates appliances that learn your habits and then preps hot water when the cost of electricity is cheapest and cleanest. Through this predictive technology, homeowners can save money while reducing their dirty energy use.

Most Redditors were sold on heat pump water heaters. A recent convert noted, "Very happy I made the move. Way less load on my system."

