  • Home Home

You can get $3,750 to upgrade your energy-hungry water heater — here's how to collect before rebates are gone

The incentives, however, may not last forever.

by Jennifer Kodros
The incentives, however, may not last forever.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you're looking for an innovative and user-friendly way to cut energy costs, consider installing a heat pump water heater. Thanks to exciting opportunities from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), upgrading to energy-efficient appliances has become more accessible than ever, offering financial incentives worth thousands of dollars on top of long-term savings.

The Inflation Reduction Act has introduced significant rebates, discounts, and tax credits to help homeowners modernize their appliances, making it easier than ever to invest in energy-saving technology. Specifically, for heat pump water heaters, the IRA offers up to $3,750 in savings —  $1,750 in rebates plus an additional $2,000 in tax credits. 

But the benefits go beyond affordability. Heat pump water heaters are a game-changer in home energy efficiency. Unlike traditional systems that generate heat directly, heat pumps work by transferring heat, drastically reducing the energy required to warm water, which helps lower monthly energy bills.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a heat pump?

🔘 Lower energy bills 💰

🔘 Better temperature control 🌡️

🔘 Helping the planet 🌎

🔘 I'd never buy a heat pump 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The financial benefits extend beyond the immediate rebates and tax credits. The U.S. Department of Energy reported that homeowners can save 5% to 30% on their home energy bills by making home energy upgrades. By installing a heat pump water heater, homeowners could see annual savings of up to $1,000

Tools like Rewiring America's interactive calculator can help estimate potential savings, while resources like Consumer Reports' Heat Pump Buying Guide provide valuable advice on finding the right model. One standout option is Cala's smart heat pump water heater. This is a cutting-edge appliance that studies and optimizes household water usage habits, offering unique customization options. It will decrease energy bills and environmental footprints by heating water exactly when it's needed.

The IRA incentives, however, may not last forever.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

The upcoming administration change could impact the availability of these funds, per the Salt Lake Tribune, making it crucial to act while they're still available. Homeowners who plan now and take advantage of these incentives can lock in significant savings while contributing to a greener planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x