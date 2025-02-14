Cautious homeowner requests honest advice after considering high-tech water heater: 'Mine saved me $250 [per year]'

"One of the best energy savings decisions you can make."

Upgrading to a heat pump water heater can save you from uncomfortable cold showers and painfully high electric bills since they're much more efficient than traditional water heaters.

But before investing in one of these high-tech appliances, some homeowners understandably want to hear about others' experiences with them. In r/heatpumps, one prospective owner of a heat pump water heater asked for advice on which brand to buy and how much energy they could save.

The original poster explained they were considering switching to one when their conventional electric water heater stopped working, and many people had nothing but positive things to say about their heat pump water heaters.

"One of the best energy savings decisions you can make," one user commented. "Mine saved me about $250/yr compared to gas."

According to Energy Star, a heat pump water heater can save a four-person family around $550 annually on electricity, with estimated lifetime savings of $5,600. That's a lot of extra money in your pocket, especially considering water heaters account for 20% of a home's energy use.

But the savings don't end there. Homeowners can claim a 30% federal tax credit (up to $2,000) through the Inflation Reduction Act when they purchase a qualifying heat pump water heater, per Energy Star. Depending on your household income, you could also get a $1,750 rebate from the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program to help with installation costs.

You should act fast to take advantage of IRA tax incentives, though. President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the incentives, making their future uncertain. While major changes would require Congress' approval, it's better to snag potential rebates now rather than miss out on free cash.

If you want a super-intelligent water heater that learns your water usage habits and can save you even more on energy bills, Cala's smart heat pump water heaters are calling your name. These innovative water heaters use geothermal energy to heat your water, making the process more efficient and cheaper than standard water heaters.

They also come equipped with smart technology to track when your household uses the most hot water and when your area's energy is the cheapest, ensuring you get hot water on demand without running up your electric bills.

Heat pump water heaters are also a major win for the planet. Energy Star explained that if all new water heaters sold in the U.S. were the heat pump variety, it would reduce pollution by 170 billion pounds and save nearly $9 billion in energy costs per year.

Other commenters also gave heat pump water heaters glowing reviews.

"I got one. I had a $750 rebate from Maine and another rebate from federal. Made it very cheap," one person said. "It's a Rheem. Works great, uses a lot less electricity than my old traditional one."

"Yes. Source: I have had one for 2 years and it already paid for itself with a solar timer meaning free hot water!" another shared.

