Homeowner sparks debate after considering next-gen HVAC tech: 'Just beware ... do your own research'

The tech is not only better for your wallet but also a huge benefit to the planet.

A homeowner turned to Reddit for advice on installing a heat pump in their new home in Albuquerque and wanted to learn about others' experiences with them.

"I am building a new home and want to know … the pros/cons of a heat pump in this climate," they wrote in the post. "The house is going to be about 2300 sq ft and is located on the west side. We are planning on going all electric."

Heat pumps are much more energy-efficient than furnaces and air conditioners since they use electricity to move heat around rather than generate it. According to the Department of Energy, today's air-source heat pumps can reduce the electricity you need for heating by a staggering 75%, helping you save a ton of money on energy bills.

They can work in any climate, even in areas with subfreezing temperatures. However, if you live in an older home in a cold climate, you may want to weatherize your home by adding air-sealing and insulation for added efficiency.

It's a common myth, even among some commenters in the Reddit post, that heat pumps don't function well in extremely cold weather. However, researchers have found modern heat pumps have more than enough juice to heat homes in frigid temperatures as low as minus-15 degrees Fahrenheit. That's not to say you shouldn't have a backup heating source just in case, though.

Heat pumps are not only better for your wallet but also a huge benefit to the planet since they reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution released from electricity generation.

If you want to install one, don't let the upfront costs of around $4,000 to $8,000 discourage you. Luckily, tax incentives and rebates offered through the Inflation Reduction Act are making heat pumps much more affordable.

The IRA provides up to $2,000 in tax credits for homeowners who install a qualifying heat pump, and low-income households may be eligible for an additional $8,000 in rebates. If you need more information on what incentives are available and how to access them, organizations such as EnergySage and Rewiring America are great resources.

"Just beware, and make sure you do your own research / get a good unit," one commenter suggested on the Reddit post.

"I had a Mitsubishi heat pump put on an apartment last fall, seems like it's been pretty good so far. I went for the hyperheat just in case, it's rare for it to get super cold here, but I'm glad it can handle lower temps," another shared.

