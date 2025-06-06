Passerby floored after looking up value of item found for free on curb: 'This is my dream'

"My brain seems to not be able to process this."

Finding a good deal while thrifting is one thing. Finding a $400 hanging egg chair on the side of the road is quite another.

That's exactly what happened for a Redditor who posted in r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"This is my dream, amazing score!" one commenter wrote in an understatement.

Photo Credit: Reddit

People throw all kinds of stuff away. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States produces more than 292 million tons of waste each year — and some perfectly usable items end up on the curb.

The Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Protocol said the U.S. could face a landfill capacity crisis by 2035, according to Spectrum News 1.

Thrifting is one way to keep perfectly useful items out of methane-producing landfills. Curbside sifting and dumpster diving can also help conserve resources and keep items out of landfills.

While some people might be hesitant to go through curbside waste or dumpsters, the yields are often worth it. For instance, one dumpster diver was lucky enough to discover dozens of video games, while another uncovered a brand-new pair of sneakers.

The practice can also help people save money on both necessities and nonessentials. The OP's hanging egg chair discovery certainly didn't meet a pressing need, but it was free and saved them from spending $400 on a new hanging chair.

Rehabbing or upcycling furniture is another way to give new life to items that would otherwise end up in the trash.

"I need to know whyyyyyyy! Why was it abandoned?" one stunned commenter wondered.

"I don't know!!! … I will add that it was in an affluent neighborhood. It's like they decided not to use it but couldn't be bothered to take it back or sell it. Anyway, a friend is going to help me install it on my porch tomorrow!!" the OP responded.

"Wild! My brain seems to not be able to process this. Like why not get the money back or at the very least exchange it for the right size?" another Redditor asked.

