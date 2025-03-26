Dumpster diver shocked after stumbling upon 'perfect' item: 'The goddess of trash provides'

A dumpster diver couldn't believe their luck after finding a brand-new pair of shoes in their size.

"All I had left was my old work boots, and they're at the end of their lives," wrote the OP. "The goddess of trash provides."

The OP scored a pair of white Everlast Sport sneakers still in the box. Redditors couldn't believe the lucky find.

As this Redditor has shown, dumpster diving is a great way to salvage perfectly good items from ending up in the trash. Across the U.S., Redditors have shared their dumpster diving finds, which have included items such as unopened beauty products, a gaming desk, and much more.

While dumpster diving is an easy way to snag free items, it's also a great way to help the environment. By giving items a second life, you prevent unnecessary products from ending up in landfills where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Each year, the U.S. alone generates a significant amount of waste. In 2018, for example, the U.S. threw out 292.4 million tons of solid waste, per reports by the Environmental Protection Agency. While all that waste is not salvageable items like the sneakers the OP found, a good portion is still items that could have a second life.

Saving items from landfills by shopping secondhand or even dumpster diving can help combat that staggering amount of waste.

Dumpster diving is, in fact, legal in all 50 states. However, you still must check your local trespassing laws. Before dumpster diving, it's also important to always take precautions and wear protective gloves.

Redditors continued to congratulate the lucky dumpster diver on their awesome find.

