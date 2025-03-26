  • Home Home

Dumpster diver shocked after stumbling upon 'perfect' item: 'The goddess of trash provides'

"Congratulations!"

by Juliana Marino
"Congratulations!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A dumpster diver couldn't believe their luck after finding a brand-new pair of shoes in their size. 

"All I had left was my old work boots, and they're at the end of their lives," wrote the OP. "The goddess of trash provides."

"Congratulations!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP scored a pair of white Everlast Sport sneakers still in the box. Redditors couldn't believe the lucky find. 

"Congratulations!" wrote one user. "They look great."

"Perfect," commented another Redditor.

"The universe provides," wrote one user.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

As this Redditor has shown, dumpster diving is a great way to salvage perfectly good items from ending up in the trash. Across the U.S., Redditors have shared their dumpster diving finds, which have included items such as unopened beauty products, a gaming desk, and much more

While dumpster diving is an easy way to snag free items, it's also a great way to help the environment. By giving items a second life, you prevent unnecessary products from ending up in landfills where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. 

Each year, the U.S. alone generates a significant amount of waste. In 2018, for example, the U.S. threw out 292.4 million tons of solid waste, per reports by the Environmental Protection Agency. While all that waste is not salvageable items like the sneakers the OP found, a good portion is still items that could have a second life. 

Saving items from landfills by shopping secondhand or even dumpster diving can help combat that staggering amount of waste.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Dumpster diving is, in fact, legal in all 50 states. However, you still must check your local trespassing laws. Before dumpster diving, it's also important to always take precautions and wear protective gloves.

Redditors continued to congratulate the lucky dumpster diver on their awesome find. 

"Wonderful!" wrote one user. "Happy for you." 

"One man's trash, that's another man's come-up," responded another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x