Shopper thrilled after discovering hidden gem in stall at flea market: 'Now that is a bargain'

by Sarah Winfrey
Buying secondhand can yield some crazy finds, but most won't top finding a genuine Coach bag at a flea market for $5.

One Redditor did just this at a flea market in El Salvador. They posted photos of the purse on a couple of places on Reddit, remarking at what they had found. They noted in their caption that the purse is vintage, and the images showed a few spots of wear and tear. Otherwise, though, the purse appeared to be in great condition and would definitely be worth more than $5.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

While flea markets overseas might be out of the reach of most of us, there are other good ways to buy items secondhand and even score some deals. Most areas, even small towns, have thrift stores. There, you can donate old items to be resold and shop what others have donated.

Thrifting is a great way to save money and make sure items people don't want get a second chance at life. The University of Colorado at Boulder explains that thrifting helps people update their look for less, all while being socially responsible and giving people access to luxury goods they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Thrifting means fewer things end up in landfills, which is good for all of us. As National Geographic points out, while landfills are designed to keep trash away from people, leaks into the soil and nearby water sources do happen, and they do a lot of harm.

Learning how to thrift means figuring out when to go, how to spot deals, and what items might be worth picking up. People who thrift locally find deals on bags, too, so you won't necessarily miss out just because you aren't doing it in another country. Even if you don't find the Coach bag of your dreams, you might find shoes, furniture, or other treasures.

Other Redditors were jealous of the original poster and happy for them at the same time.

"Now that is a bargain!!!" one said.

"Shut the front door! You are so lucky!" another exclaimed.

"What a beautiful bag at an outrageously beautiful price … enjoy her boo," another added.

x