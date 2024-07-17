Frugal shopper shares photo of impressive, high-end espresso machine found free on Facebook group: 'So jealous'

"A $20 rubber gasket later and I have a $600 espresso machine that works (and is now cleaned up to look) like new!"

Coffee lovers will unite in jealousy and rage over this Redditor's ridiculous steal.

They posted their finding — a Breville espresso machine for zero dollars — to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Got this for free on a facebook buy nothing group as it leaked water," they captioned the post. "A $20 rubber gasket later and I have a $600 espresso machine that works (and is now cleaned up to look) like new!"

It's surprisingly common to find affordable — or in this case, free — kitchen appliances in the secondhand world. Another Redditor purchased a $300 breadmaker for a fraction of the price, while yet another had a similar experience with a toaster oven originally priced at $600.

Purchasing high-quality kitchenware second hand is not only economical, but it's also good for the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 2.1 million tons of major appliances ended up in landfills in 2018. Landfills produce methane, one of the most potent planet-warming gases.

Thrifting can help curb this statistic. And fortunately, it's a popular activity. According to BusinessDIT, about 16% to 18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, and people who do so are expected to save almost $150 per month. As TCD's thrifting guide observes, thrifted items generally sell for a third of their original price.

Other Redditors took to the comments section to express their envy and shout the original poster's praises.

"So jealous," one user said.

"Badass!" another commented. "I love seeing your resourcefulness keeping it out of the landfill and you getting the enjoyment and utility of a spendy toy that you earned! Keep it up!"

