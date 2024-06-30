Shopper shares thrill after finding high-end kitchen appliance at thrift store: 'It's my favorite appliance'

A thrifty Redditor has struck gold, scoring an untouched Zojirushi breadmaker — with the plastic still on the screen.

The lucky shopper shared their incredible find with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Zojirushi's 1-Pound Loaf Programmable Mini Breadmaker usually retails for over $300 on Amazon. But thanks to the power of thrifting, this Redditor now has a top-quality appliance at a fraction of the price.

In the posted photo, you can see the breadmaker looks factory-fresh, as if it was just unboxed for the first time. "Zojirushi bread maker, still has the plastic on the screen," the savvy thrifter captioned their shot.

For those not in the know, Zojirushi is a Japanese manufacturer renowned for its durable and high-performing kitchen appliances. Scoring one of their breadmakers unused is the thrift store find of a lifetime.

Thrifting for items such as this Zojirushi is a win-win for your wallet and the planet. You save big bucks on premium appliances and everyday necessities, including clothing and furniture. Plus, buying secondhand means one less item in the landfill.

In fact, a 2021 study from ThredUp found that shopping secondhand displaces the production of new items, reducing each product's carbon footprint by around 82%. With the resale market expected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion, your thrifting habit is part of a powerful sustainability movement.

Reactions from fellow Redditors showed the breadmaker was a hit.

"Noice! I was just gazing wistfully at their bread machines on the zojirushi website. I have a rice cooker from them and it's my favorite appliance," one user commented.

"I found that same one a few years ago. Makes a lovely loaf," another shared.

"What a find!! bread machines are underrated," a third chimed in, giving a final stamp of approval.

So, next time you're thrifting, keep your eyes peeled for hidden gems. Your resourcefulness might just net you a $300 breadmaker — or better yet, a sustainable solution to your home-baked cravings.

