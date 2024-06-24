Shopper shocked after finding high-end kitchen appliance at thrift store: 'It worked perfectly, barely even used'

One person's trash can be another person's treasure, as one thrift shopper discovered after finding a kitchen appliance worth hundreds of dollars.

The thrifter recently took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to share the spectacular find.

In the post, they revealed they came across a Wolf Countertop Toaster Oven with removable shelves and seven different cooking modes, including proofing, roasting, and baking.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luckily for the thrift shopper, there didn't appear to be anything wrong with the expensive appliance.

"Took it to the testing station, and it worked perfectly, barely even used," they wrote. "Probably belong to a wealthy family who never did any cooking."

The Wolf Elite Countertop Oven with Convection is typically priced at around $599.99.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

While the shopper did not reveal how much they bought the appliance for, photos of the thrift find appeared to show that they scored the toaster oven at a mere fraction of its original cost.

As this shopper discovered, you don't always need to pay full price when buying high-end appliances or other items for your home. Thrift shopping can be the perfect way to score quality gadgets while sticking to a strict budget.

Research has found that thrift shopping is increasingly popular, particularly for clothes. In just four years, the secondhand clothing market is expected to be valued at more than $350 billion, according to research conducted by popular online thrift store ThredUp.

Thrifting can often result in unexpected bargains, which makes it an attractive alternative to purchasing from big box companies.

🗣️ Which of these factors would be your biggest motivator in buying eco-friendly furniture?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

At the same time, it is an eco-friendly way of shopping as it can lead to decreased demand from larger retailers. Typically, as demand shrinks, fewer products are produced and shipped across the company, lowering the amount of air-heating pollutants.

Opting to purchase gently used items from a thrift store also helps keep these products out of landfills, further protecting the environment around us.

If you are curious about increasing your eco-friendly shopping habits, check out The Cool Down's guide to thrift shopping.

Other thrifters have raved over the recent big find.

"You really hit the jackpot," one Reddit user commented on the thread.

"WOW... YES I would have gotten that one too!!!!!!" another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.