Dumpster diver stunned by discoveries in trash behind major grocery store: 'They were still cold'

A Reddit user shared their major score on the subreddit r/DumpsterDiving, highlighting the issue of food waste. Accompanying the post were photos of fresh fruits, vegetables, and even unopened beers found in the trash.

"The blackberries spoiled quickly. My husband does love Shiner, and they were still cold," the user added to the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30-40% of the food supply is wasted. With statistics like this, the importance of conserving food and reducing waste is clear.

Aside from food waste, global municipal waste is also growing and expected to continue to grow, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Other online dumpster divers have found high-end items like luxury shoes in the trash.

Dumpster diving is not necessarily a lifestyle choice for everyone, as it can come with safety and occasional legal concerns. That said, experts offer some simple tips to follow if you want to try this zero-waste method out. Robin Greenfield, an environmental activist and known dumpster diver, recommends that you come prepared and bring someone for support.

"Dumpster diving is not a global solution but for thousands of people it is an individual solution to reduce their environmental impact and feed themselves," Greenfield said on his website.

Another dumpster diver found over 15 cases of unopened water bottles, and someone found various unopened goods outside a Sam's Club totaling over $6,000.

Though this lifestyle isn't for everyone, there are plenty of other routes you can take to limit your contribution to global waste. By shopping secondhand or donating old items instead of tossing them, you can do your part.

Commenters on the dumpster diving score shared their advice for preserving the found items.

"Blackberries always spoil quickly, wash them and eat them right away. But blueberries you throw in the freezer and they keep indefinitely," one person recommended.

Another person praised the free beer find, saying, "Shiner, no less! Score."

